IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge denies Donald Trump's request to dismiss charges in classified documents case based on 'unconstitutional vagueness'

A 1-year-old boy dies in Connecticut after he was bitten by a dog several times

The death in East Hartford is under investigation, police said, adding that two dogs were removed from the home.
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 1-year-old boy died in Connecticut after a dog bit him, police said.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to a home in East Hartford where the child had been bitten several times by a dog, Officer Marc Caruso, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.

Emergency responders performed lifesaving measures and took the child to a hospital, but the boy died “despite the valiant efforts of medical professionals,” Caruso said.

The death is under investigation, Caruso said, adding that two dogs were removed from the home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they mourn their loss,” Caruso said. “May they find solace and strength during this challenging time.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press