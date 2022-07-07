Boy, 10, dies after falling off ‘floating play structure’ in Michigan, state police say

A 10-year-old boy died Wednesday after falling off a "floating play structure" in Michigan, authorities said.

The accident occurred at the 626-acre Camp Dearborn recreational facility in Milford, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The camp features a beach, paddleboats, fishing, camping, picnic grounds and a golf course.

In a series of tweets, Michigan State Police said troopers assigned to Camp Dearborn responded to an accident about 6 p.m.

Witnesses stated the child fell off the play equipment in the middle of the main lake. He was not breathing, according to officials, who said the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after Milford firefighters eventually found a pulse.

"The child arrived at the hospital with CPR in progress; however, lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful," state police said in one of the tweets.

The boy's name and other details were not released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, "but it appears this was a tragic accident," state police said.