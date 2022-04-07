Boy, 12, burned after teacher covers hands in sanitizer, lights them on fire, officials say

A Texas middle school teacher who burned a student when she put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire as part of a science experiment has resigned.

Granbury police said they responded to Granbury Middle School Friday "for a report of a student who had been burned on campus."

Investigators determined that a 37-year-old teacher "put hand sanitizer in the hands of a 12-year-old male student and lit the hand sanitizer as part of a science experiment," police said.

The experiment had been "done multiple times throughout the day with other students without incident," according to police. But the 12-year-old suffered possible third-degree burns on his hands. His condition was unknown Thursday.

The investigation into the incident will be submitted to the district attorney when it's completed, police said.

A statement from Granbury Independent School District said in a statement that the teacher involved in the incident had resigned and is no longer a district employee.

Granbury is about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.