Boy, 14, dies after suffering cardiac arrest while running 5K at Florida high school

A 14-year-old boy running a 5K in Florida collapsed and died after suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

Police said in a statement that they found the teen experiencing cardiac arrest when they arrived at the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) 5K at Everglades High School in Miramar, Florida.

After the teen arrived at Memorial Miramar Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. Police haven’t publicly identified the student.

However, according to a GoFundMe, the student was Knox MacEwen, who participated in the JROTC program at Western High School in Davie, Florida, and volunteered at his church in the kids’ ministry. His mother, Julie, recently had cancer, and the family is still grappling with the lingering physical and financial effects of her illness, the GoFundMe said.

Knox MacEwen. GoFundMe

“The family has been through the unimaginable,” the GoFundMe said, adding the funds raised will “allow Knox’s parents, Kevin and Julie, to take time off work to grieve.”

Western High School announced that grief counselors would be available for students in need of support.

“I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss,” Jimmy Arrojo, principal of Western High School, said in a statement. “I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow.”