Boy, 15, drowns and 5 others rescued at New Jersey beach

A 15-year-old boy fatally drowned and at least five other people had to be rescued on a New Jersey beach over the weekend, officials said.

The incident unfolded on Sandy Hook Beach B on Sunday just after 4 p.m. ET, Gateway National Recreational Public Affairs Specialist Daphne Yun said on Monday.

Beach B is an unguarded area where swimming is not allowed, Yun said.

At least six people were pulled from the water, with five taken to medical centers, including the teen, who was pronounced dead after arrival. One person refused to be taken to a medical center for treatment, Yun said.

The identity of the teen who died was not immediately clear as of early Monday morning.

The ages and conditions of the other four people taken to medical centers also remained unclear.