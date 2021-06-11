Boy, 3, dies after falling from window, getting mauled by family dogs in backyard

A 3-year-old New Jersey boy died after falling from a back window, landing in his backyard and getting mauled by his family's dogs, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a home just before 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday and found the child with serious injuries, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca, Police Director Earl Graves and acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a joint statement Thursday.

The child, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital about a mile a way from the residence. He was pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m.

The dogs were fenced in the yard when the child fell in it. An animal control crew brought the dogs to another location after the incident.

No criminal charges have been filed, but authorities are still investigating.