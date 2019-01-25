Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 3:04 AM GMT By Phil Helsel

A 3-year-old North Carolina boy who had been missing since Tuesday was found alive Thursday night, the Craven County sheriff said.

Casey Hathaway was found in Craven County at around 9:30 p.m., NBC affiliate WITN of Washington, North Carolina, reported.

Casey Lynn Hathaway Craven County Sheriff's Office

The Craven County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Casey was found by professional search and rescue crews and he is in good health and is being evaluated at a hospital. "He is with his family. Thank you all for helping us #FindCasey," the sheriff's office wrote.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told WITN that Casey was alert and able to tell authorities his name and age when he was found.

Casey went missing after playing in the yard of his grandmother’s home along with two other children, according to the FBI Charlotte office.Casey did not come back inside with the other two children, who he is related to, the FBI has said.

After looking for Casey, the child’s family called the police and reported him missing. According to Hughes, the county sheriff’s deputies responded within minutes.

Hundreds of professional searchers and volunteers searched for the boy. Searchers checked a number of ponds on a nearby property and drones to search nearby land on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said earlier.