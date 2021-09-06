Boy, 4, dies after being shot in head as gun violence plagues Chicago's Labor Day weekend

A 4-year-old boy who was randomly shot in the head died Sunday from his injuries, police said, one of at least eight children and dozens of others wounded in Chicago over a Labor Day weekend punctuated by gun violence.

The death of Mychal Moultry Jr. on Friday evening set off a holiday weekend that has had police scrambling to investigate scores of crime scenes across the city.

Moultry was getting his hair styled in the front part of a home when two bullets ripped through a window and struck him in the head, Rahman Muhammad, deputy chief of the Chicago police's detective division, told reporters Monday.

Detectives continued to canvass the area and look for witnesses. "We definitely need the help from the public to further this investigation," Muhammad said.

Besides Moultry, at least three others were killed over the weekend, while at least 53 people were injured by gunfire, according to police.

Muhammad also shared limited details in some of the nonfatal shootings involving juveniles.

On Saturday, an 11-year-old was grazed by a bullet and a 14-year-old was hit in the ankle when multiple shots were fired into a crowd at a back-to-school event at a gas station. A 25-year-old in attendance was also shot multiple times.

On Saturday evening, bullets tore through a basement window, striking a 13-year-old.

Early Sunday morning, a 14-year-old was involved in a shooting as he walked with his father to their car. Also on Sunday, a 17-year-old traveling in a car after a party was caught up in gunfire.

The extent of those injuries was unclear, and suspects in the various incidents have not been caught.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters that the shootings involving children typically fall into three categories: someone else is being targeted while young people are innocent bystanders; the shootings are occurring at homes while the targeted person is visiting a relative, and again, the children are bystanders; and the children are targeted in cases of mistaken identity.

"There are few if any circumstances where our young people are directly being targeted," Brown said.

He also implored families to think about the effects that gun violence is having on Chicago's neighborhoods of color, which are often where the victims are from.

"Not in a condescending way, I would encourage you as a family to protect your children from people in your family on the wrong side of the law," Brown said.

He also spoke directly to people who are the intended targets of the gun violence.

"Why are you continuing to be around young people — our children?" he asked. "That's on you. We will hold offenders accountable, but why are you living a life of crime involving innocent 4 year olds?"

"Stay away from children if you want to live that life," Brown added. "These innocent young children should not be the byproduct of your criminal behavior."

Brown also asked residents, even if they may be wary of police, to come forward if they have information in these cases so that the children can have justice.

Gun violence has soared in Chicago this year with a 67 percent increase in shootings in the first seven months of 2021 compared to 2019, NBC Chicago reported.

Murders in the city have reached 524 in the first eight months of the year, up 55 percent from the same period in 2019, according to the city's police data.

Cities across the country are facing surges in violent crime, prompting the White House to encourage communities to use Covid-19 relief plan money to hire police officers and put into place new crime prevention programs.

Chicago was chosen by the Justice Department in July along with four other cities — New York, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco — as the focus of the administration's effort to combat gun trafficking.