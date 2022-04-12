Boy, 4, found dead in lake after wandering away from Georgia home

A 4-year-old boy who went missing from a Georgia home was found dead Tuesday in a lake near the residence, police said.

Kyuss Williams wandered away from the Stone Mountain home, located about 20 miles northeast of Atlanta, around 6:20 p.m. Monday. He was reported missing about 10 minutes later, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Kyuss Williams.

His body was found around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in a lake.

Investigators said they believe Kyuss, who had autism, drowned. There is no foul play suspected and no one has been charged at this time, police said.

Further details about the case, including how Kyuss got out of the home, were not released.

"We extend our condolences to the ... family during this time and we thank everyone who worked to find him," police said.