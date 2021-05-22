Boy, 6, killed in apparent road-rage shooting in Southern California

A 6-year-old boy was killed in a road-rage shooting on a Southern California freeway Friday morning, the highway patrol said.

The shooting, which happened on the northbound 55 freeway in Orange between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., is under investigation.

"There was some type of road-rage incident," California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said at a news conference. "Unfortunately, the boy in the back seat was shot."

Olivera did not know what preceded the shooting or how many shots were fired. The CHP said a newer white Volkswagen station wagon is being sought.

The boy, who was in a booster seat in a car driven by his mother, was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The freeway, State Route 55, runs through Orange, a city of around 138,600 southeast of Los Angeles.

Olivera said police are asking anyone who was in the area who may have seen something or with a dashcam to contact the patrol's Santa Ana office.

The shooting, "an apparent isolated road-rage incident," is not connected to series of shattered vehicle windows suspected to be caused by BB or pellet guns in Orange and Riverside counties, officials said.