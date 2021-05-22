IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Boy, 6, killed in apparent road-rage shooting in Southern California

The boy was in the back seat of a car driven by his mother when he was shot on the 55 freeway in Orange County on Friday morning.
Image: Yellow crime scene tape stretches across the northbound lanes of the 55 freeway as police investigators walk the freeway looking for evidence following a shooting on May 21, 2021 in Orange, Calif.
Yellow crime scene tape stretches across the northbound lanes of the 55 freeway as police investigators walk the freeway looking for evidence following a shooting on May 21, 2021 in Orange, Calif.Mark Rightmire / The Orange County Register via AP
By Phil Helsel

A 6-year-old boy was killed in a road-rage shooting on a Southern California freeway Friday morning, the highway patrol said.

The shooting, which happened on the northbound 55 freeway in Orange between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., is under investigation.

"There was some type of road-rage incident," California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said at a news conference. "Unfortunately, the boy in the back seat was shot."

Olivera did not know what preceded the shooting or how many shots were fired. The CHP said a newer white Volkswagen station wagon is being sought.

The boy, who was in a booster seat in a car driven by his mother, was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The freeway, State Route 55, runs through Orange, a city of around 138,600 southeast of Los Angeles.

Olivera said police are asking anyone who was in the area who may have seen something or with a dashcam to contact the patrol's Santa Ana office.

The shooting, "an apparent isolated road-rage incident," is not connected to series of shattered vehicle windows suspected to be caused by BB or pellet guns in Orange and Riverside counties, officials said.

