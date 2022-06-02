Boy, 8, on vacation in S. Carolina killed by man shooting at random cars, officials say

An 8-year-old boy vacationing in South Carolina was fatally shot when a man shooting randomly at passing cars struck his family’s vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

Quarius Naqua Dunham, a third grader from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was fatally injured in the shooting Saturday near Florence, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said.

Quarius’ father, who was driving the car, was struck in the leg, the release said. The boy was shot in his neck and pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday, NBC Boston reported.

An exterior view of the home where the shooter shot and killed an 8-year-old boy from New Hampshire in what appears to have been a random shooting while the boy's family were vacationing in South Carolina recently. Google Maps

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and other crimes, the sheriff's office said.

“Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the office said. No motive has been determined.

In a statement, Portsmouth Schools Superintendent Steve Zadravec said Quarius — a third grader — was vacationing with his family in South Carolina at the time of the shooting, according to NBC Boston.

“An event like this touches our community as a whole,” he said. “Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern told the station: "You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Montgomery, who is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.