Boy, 9, narrowly missed in drive-by shooting caught on home security camera

A 9-year-old boy came within inches of being hit by stray bullets while he sat in his house in Fort Worth, Texas, when a drive-by shooting took place at an apartment complex earlier this month.

In an incident caught on his family's security camera, Errol Hill, ducked for cover as gunshots blasted into his living room. He was sitting down before dinner with his two dogs, before the room was filled with dust and noise as the bullets hit the wall.

The shooting at the apartment complex on Las Vegas Trail in Fort Worth on May 2 injured six people, including four children, ages 3 to 19. The search for the shooter continues.

"It came through the wall," Errol NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. "I thought it was just fireworks, but when I heard the screams, I looked outside."

The boy's family, who have two other children, told NBC DFW that he now lives in fear of another shooting, and they are looking to move.

"So I made sure he was fine, came out here to see where exactly they shot, and as I was out here, I heard all the families downstairs yelling," his mom, Mary Jane Gonzales, said.

A medical assistant, Gonzales came to the aid of the six people wounded outside her home, including the 3-year-old who she said was going in and out of consciousness.

"It forever changed our life. We are traumatized," she said. "I’ve never seen anyone get shot, let alone a child."

While they are keen to move, the family signed a new rental lease for the apartment weeks before the shooting.

Gonzales has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money so the family can "move to safety."

"The fear we felt that night still haunts us, especially our children, who are now scared to stay in the place we've called home for four years," the page says.