Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 28, 2019, 6:10 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A 911 dispatcher in Lafayette, Indiana, has earned herself extra credit with her bosses after she took the time to aid a young caller seeking help with his homework.

Antonia Bundy, who works for the Lafayette Police Department, answered a call earlier this month from a boy who told her he “had a really bad day” and had “tons of homework."

In the audio recording posted to the department's official Twitter account on Friday, Bundy is heard calmly working with the caller who was dealing with a math emergency.

"I had a really bad day, and, I just don't know," the boy said at the start of the Jan. 14 call.

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019

Bundy responded: "What happened at school that made you have a bad day?"

The boy then informs her: "I just have tons of homework."

As it turns out, the boy, who has not been identified, needed help with fractions. Bundy helped him solve the math problem that he had described as "so hard."

Afterward, he thanked her.

"I'm sorry for calling you, but I really needed help," the boy said.

Antonia Bundy, a 911 dispatcher, helped a boy with his math homework over the phone. Lafayette Police Department

Lafayette Police Sgt. Matt Gard told NBC News on Monday that Bundy, who has been a dispatcher with the department since April 2016, is "a very hard worker."

"She’s always very dedicated to what she does," he said.

Dispatchers receive hundreds of calls a day, Gard said, adding that the Jan. 14 call happened to come at a time of day when the department's dispatch center was not very busy.

"They do receive some oddball requests," he said. "But this situation of calling asking for homework help — I’ve been in law enforcement for 13 years and I don’t know I’ve ever heard of this happening."

Gard said the call was placed from a cell phone that is only able to call 911.

The department does not recommend calling 911 for homework help, Gard told NBC News, but they are glad that Bundy was able to help the young boy and to have hopefully brightened his day.