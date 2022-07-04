IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Boy who disappeared while swimming on family trip is found dead, police say

The 12-year-old boy had been visiting with his family for the holiday weekend, according to Virginia Beach, Virginia, police.

/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 12-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach was found dead Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Boats, divers and at least one helicopter assisted in the effort to find the boy, who was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 a.m., local news outlets reported. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were also involved in the search.

According to Virginia Beach police, the child was found in the water shortly before 1:30 p.m. and pronounced dead, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

The department said he had been visiting the city with his family for the holiday weekend.

