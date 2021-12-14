Boy Scouts secure $800 million from Chubb insurer for sex abuse settlements

One of the Boy Scouts of America’s primary insurers, Chubb Ltd unit Century Indemnity Company, said on Monday it will contribute $800 million to a deal proposed by the youth organization to settle sexual abuse claims.

The money would be used to settle around 82,500 claims from people who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders.

The move brings the total pot of money available to resolve claims to more than $2.7 billion.

Under the Boy Scouts’ proposal, those who filed claims in the organization’s ongoing bankruptcy proceeding will receive settlements according to the severity of their cases and when the alleged abuse occurred.

Century’s contribution comes after more than a year of back-and-forth between the insurer and the Boy Scouts. During the bankruptcy proceedings, Century questioned the legitimacy of some of the claims.

A group representing tens of thousands of claimants has thrown its support behind the settlement. However, a separate committee representing the interests of claimants has long opposed the deal, saying it compromises too much in exchange for a quick exit from Chapter 11.

Lawyers for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This is an extremely important step forward in the BSA’s efforts to equitably compensate survivors, and our hope is that this will lead to further settlement agreements from other parties,” the Boy Scouts said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, which is subject to court approval, is also backed by the Boy Scouts’ other primary insurer, The Hartford Financial Group, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which previously chartered Scouting groups and activities.