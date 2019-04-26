Breaking News Emails
A 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America in Minnesota two weeks ago is alert and conscious and no longer in critical condition, his family said Friday.
"All praise, glory and honor to Jesus! He saved our son’s life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways,” the family of the boy, identified only as Landon, said in a statement released by their attorney, Stephen Tillitt. The statement says "our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition."
Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly throwing Landon over the railing April 12. He was arrested a short time later, according to a criminal complaint.
Aranda admitted to throwing the boy from the third floor and was looking to kill someone, according to the criminal complaint. He had planned on killing an adult, but chose the boy instead, the document said.
Landon's family said they were “astounded” that over 28,000 donors from around the world contributed to his GoFundMe page.
"Your love and generosity overwhelms and means so much to us! We have no idea where we would be without you — God and your prayers have sustained us,” the family said.
They said they hoped Landon would be able to go home from the hospital by June.
"The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through,” the family said.
The boy landed on the first floor, falling about 39 feet, authorities said in the criminal complaint. Aranda had been temporarily banned from the mall for previous incidents there, the Associated Press reported.
Aranda "indicated he had been coming to the Mall for several years and had made efforts to talk to women in the Mall, but had been rejected, and the rejection caused him to lash out and be aggressive," the criminal complaint said.
A message left with Aranda’s public defender was not immediately returned late Friday afternoon. Aranda is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.
He has not yet formally entered a plea, and his next court date is scheduled for May 14, a spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney's office said.
The Mall of America in Bloomington, south of Minneapolis, has around 40 million visitors every year, the mall says on its website.