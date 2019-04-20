Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 20, 2019, 7:52 PM GMT By Safia Samee Ali

John Singleton, the Academy Award-nominated director of iconic films like "Boyz n the Hood," has suffered a stroke, according to his family.

"On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care," a statement from Singleton's family read. "We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."

Several celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Omar Epps, and Nia Long have sent Singleton well wishes for a speedy recovery via social media.

Singleton is most notably known for films that examine the complexities of inner-city life and coming of age for African American youth. At 24, he was the youngest filmmaker to receive an Oscar nomination for best director and best original screenplay for his 1991 debut film "Boyz n the Hood."

He is responsible for several successful films such as "Rosewood," "Poetic Justice," and "2 Fast 2 Furious."