Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville vandalized with red paint across her forehead

A Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville, Kentucky, was vandalized Tuesday with red paint splattered across her forehead.

The billboard is among a total of 26 being put up around Taylor's hometown of Louisville by media mogul Oprah Winfrey and the team behind O: The Oprah Magazine. The first was put up on Aug. 6.

By Tuesday afternoon, the paint was removed, CBS affiliate WLKY reported.

All of the billboards depict the cover of the magazine's September issue featuring a portrait of Taylor, 26, an African American licensed emergency medical technician, who was shot and killed during a police raid at her home in March. The cover marks the first time in the magazine's history that someone other than Winfrey was featured on the cover.

Each billboard — one for each year of Taylor's life — features a call to action demanding that the three Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons during the raid be arrested and charged. The case has drawn widespread criticism and national protests.

The billboard also includes a quote from Winfrey: "If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it."

One of the three officers, Brett Hankison, was fired. The other two officers in the raid were placed on administrative leave.

The Kentucky attorney general is investigating the case.