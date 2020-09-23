Breonna Taylor decision draws outrage from activists, authors

"Wanton endangerment. That's nothing," author N.K. Jemisin said. "A life should be worth more."
Image: Jefferson Square
People gather in Jefferson Square on Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.Darron Cummings / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Wilson Wong

A Louisville grand jury’s decision to indict only one officer in the Breonna Taylor case and with charges of wanton endangerment rather than more serious charges drew outrage from some activists and authors on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Wanton endangerment. That's nothing," author N.K. Jemisin said. "A life should be worth more."

Former Louisville police Sgt. Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the March 13 police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment that led to her death.

The two other officers who fired shots during the raid, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.

"This is NOT what #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor looks like!" the NAACP tweeted after the announcement.

Author Roxane Gay expressed sadness along with determination.

"This country will break your heart at every possible turn," Gay tweeted Wednesday. "But Breonna Taylor and her murder will not be forgotten. This injustice will not be forgotten."

Wilson Wong

Wilson Wong is a news associate at NBC News.

Minyvonne Burke contributed.