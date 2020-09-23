Breonna Taylor decision draws outrage from activists, authors

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Louisville grand jury’s decision to indict only one officer in the Breonna Taylor case and with charges of wanton endangerment rather than more serious charges drew outrage from some activists and authors on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Wanton endangerment. That's nothing," author N.K. Jemisin said. "A life should be worth more."

Wanton endangerment. That's nothing. A life should be worth more.



I'm not even surprised. Fuck this country. — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) September 23, 2020

Former Louisville police Sgt. Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the March 13 police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment that led to her death.

The two other officers who fired shots during the raid, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.

"This is NOT what #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor looks like!" the NAACP tweeted after the announcement.

#BreakingNews Grand jury indicts 1 out of 3 police officers in #BreonnaTaylor death.



This is NOT what #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor looks like! — NAACP (@NAACP) September 23, 2020

Author Roxane Gay expressed sadness along with determination.

"This country will break your heart at every possible turn," Gay tweeted Wednesday. "But Breonna Taylor and her murder will not be forgotten. This injustice will not be forgotten."