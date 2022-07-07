Breonna Taylor's aunt arrested, Jacob Blake's father sought by police for Jayland Walker protest

Police arrested a relative of Breonna Taylor's and seek to apprehend Jacob Blake's father following protests in northwest Ohio over the killing of Black motorist Jayland Walker, family and officials said Thursday.

Bianca Austin was both taken into custody in Akron on Wednesday night and a bench warrant was issued for Jacob Blake Sr., according to a Blake family member.

Protesters were in the streets of Akron, demanding accountability for the slaying of Walker, who died in a volley of gunshots fired by Akron police on June 27.

Blake Sr. is the father of Jacob Blake, who was seriously wounded by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23, 2020. The shooting sparked mass protests, including from NBA players whose walkout delayed the playoffs.

Bianca Austin is the aunt of Taylor, who was killed in a botched police raid at her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on March 13, 2020.

Bianca Austin, the Aunt of Breonna Taylor, speaks at during a remembrance event on the one year anniversary of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2021. Chris Tuite / ImageSPACE/Sipa via AP Images file

Blake Sr. and Austin traveled together to Akron through Families United, a group seeking greater accountability for police brutality and shootings, Blake Sr.'s family member, Justin Blake, said.

They were sitting together in a van when they witnessed a man being punched in the face by police during the protest, according to Justin Blake.

They both got out their vehicle to question police before they were confronted by officers, Justin Blake said.

“They were down there supporting the family and the community when this thing occurred and when the brutality turned on them,” Justin Blake said.

Jacob Blake Sr, the father of Jacob Blake Jr, speaks at during a remembrance event on the one year anniversary of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2021. Chris Tuite / ImageSPACE/Sipa via AP Images file

The Summit County Jail confirmed Thursday that Austin was an inmate at the facility, booked on charges of alleged rioting, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

There were no records immediately available to show Blake Sr. under arrest, the jail said.

Blake Sr. was taken to an Akron hospital Wednesday following a confrontation with police and a bench warrant was later issued for him, Justin Blake said.

Representatives of City Hall and the Akron Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.