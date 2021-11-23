Brian Laundrie died from gunshot wound to head, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney.

Brian Laundrie. @bizarre_design / via Instagram

The update on Laundrie's manner and cause of death came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to Laundrie on Oct. 21.

After an initial autopsy was conducted last month, family attorney Steven Bertolino said that "no manner or cause of death was determined."

Since the inconclusive autopsy, a forensic anthropologist has been analyzing Laundrie's remains.

Laundrie went missing Sept. 14, about two weeks after he returned to his home state of Florida following the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Petito’s parents reported their 22-year-old daughter missing on September 11.

Investigators named him a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 17, investigators announced they were searching for Laundrie and could not locate him. The FBI searched his North Port, Fla. home on Sept. 20.

A federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in Sept. 23, two days after remains found at a campsite Bridger-Teton National Forest were confirmed to be those of Petito and her manner of death was ruled to be a homicide.

Also on Sept. 20, the North Port Police Department said they had "exhausted all avenues" searching the 25,000 acres of swampy nature in the Carlton Reserve before resuming the search.

Eventually, partial human remains were found near items belonging to Laundrie a month later.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.