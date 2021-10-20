Brian Laundrie's personal items found in Florida nature reserve, medical examiner called to scene

Personal belongings of Brian Laundrie — the fiancé of Gabby Petito who has been missing for over a month — have been found in a Florida nature preserve and a local medical examiner is being called the scene, officials said Wednesday.

Laundrie's parents directed FBI agents and North Port police to the location where "some articles belonging to Brian were found," according to a statement by Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," Bertolino said.

"The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

The local medical examiner has been called to the scene, but declined to say if they've been instructed to pick up any human remains.

The entrance to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park is about five miles north of the Laundrie family home.

Laundrie in considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and a coroner ruled her death a homicide by "manual strangulation."

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip, chronicling their travels on social media, before he returned to his parents' home in North Port, Florida, arriving there Sept. 1 without his fiancée, police said.

Laundrie’s parents have kept a low profile ever since, telling investigators their son went hiking Sept. 14 and never returned, sparking a national manhunt.

During the search for the 22-year-old Long Island woman, police in Moab City, Utah, released body camera video capturing a distraught Petito following an alleged physical altercation with Laundrie.

This is a developing story please refresh here for updates.