Actor Brian Tarantina of the TV show "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," has died, New York City police said. He was 60.
New York City officers responded to a report at 12:40 a.m. Saturday from a family member of an unconscious person in a Manhattan residence, police said.
Paramedics officially declared Tarantina deceased at the scene of the Hell's Kitchen home, police said. The New York City medical examiner’s office will ultimately determine the cause of death.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
Tarantina was among the cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," an Amazon Prime Video show, honored for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.
On the show he played the role of Jackie, an emcee at a comedy venue, the Gaslight, that is central to the story of a family woman who finds her hidden talent as a humorist.
His long Hollywood resume included appearances in the films "Summer of Sam" and "Uncle Buck" as well as television's "Blue Bloods" and "Madam Secretary," according to IMDB.