"Bridesmaids" and "Ghostbusters" director Paul Feig shared a heartfelt message following the death of Laura Ann Carleton, the California store owner who was and shot killed over the rainbow Pride flag hanging in her clothing boutique.

Feig, 60, called Carleton a “wonderful friend" and a "true ally" after a gunman entered store, Mag.Pi, Friday in Lake Arrowedhead and made disparaging comments about the Pride flag hanging there.

“We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally,” Feig wrote in his tribute.

“This intolerance has to end.”

“Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain,” Feig continued.

According to Magpi’s website, Carleton was married to the same man for 28 years and a mother of nine.

The armed gunman was killed in a lethal encounter with law enforcement, officials said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Many took to the Instagram comment section of the Carleton's store to express condolences and shock at the violence.

Mountain Provisions Cooperative, a local grocery store, praised Carleton as a pillar in their community: “Lauri and her husband Bort were pivotal in organizing our Free Store which provided free food and supplies for 4 months after the blizzard,” they wrote in a statement.

She was “an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice. If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about,” they added.

“Fly your flags in honor of Lauri 🏳️‍🌈 love will prevail.”