Britney Spears' father opposes his replacement, reiterates support for ending conservatorship

Britney Spears' father said Monday that he opposed his temporary replacement as conservator of his daughter's estate and repeated his support for the termination of her conservatorship.

In a response to a petition to appoint a temporary conservator, James "Jamie" Spears argued that John Zabel, a certified public accountant, "does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over" his daughter's $60 million estate, citing public records which showed Zabel scammed more than "one million of his own money in a fraudulent real estate project."

He added that because Zabel is an accountant, it doesn't make him "'highly qualified' to serve as a fiduciary, especially as a conservator."

"This is not a situation where a layperson could step in and learn on the job, as it appears Mr. Zabel would have to do," Jamie Spears said in his filing. "Therefore, it would not be in the best interests of the Conservatee for the Court."

In another filing Monday to a petition to end the conservatorship, Jamie Spears reiterated his support for suspending the court-approved arrangement entirely, which he admitted would make all of the other pending petitions and following responses "moot."

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' attorney, filed an objection Tuesday to a request by Jamie Spears approving payment for fees associated with the conservatorship, calling into question some of the expenses such as more than $427,000 charged by a firm for “general admin” work.

The singer’s attorney has accused Jamie Spears of mismanaging his daughter’s finances, profiting off the conservatorship, and using Britney Spears’ estate to pay to rehabilitate his own public image.

In a footnote on the filing, Rosengart offers a brief response in defense of Zabel’s record as a “nationally-recognized award-winning CPA.” He went on to say this was “in stark contrast to Mr. Spears, a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a Domestic Violence Restraining Order currently in effect against him.”

“Mr. Spears’s desperation to avoid suspension is self-evident and self-serving. He wants to escape justice and accountability (but will not) and he will evidently do or say anything to avoid it,” Rosengart said.

The documents were the latest onslaught of court filings from both parties ahead of Britney Spears' hearing on Wednesday.

Early Monday, Rosengart called allegations that her father was surreptitiously recording her and monitoring her communications “unfathomable" in a court filing, establishing it as further evidence to remove him from her case.

The New York Times’ “Controlling Britney'' documentary, which FX and Hulu debuted Friday, revealed troubling allegations that James “Jamie” Spears had recording devices planted in his daughter’s home. A former assistant to Black Box, a security firm employed by the conservatorship, alleged that Jamie Spears asked to monitor all of Britney Spears’ communications, including those to Samuel Ingham, her former attorney.

“Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications — especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties,” Rosengart said in a statement Monday.

Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, said that her client has “dedicated his life” to helping his daughter turn her life around.

“Jamie does not answer to the court of public opinion; he answers to a court of law, the probate court,” Thoreen said in a statement following the release of the Times' documentary. “All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court.”

Edan Yemini, the CEO of Black Box Security, did not respond to detailed questions about the allegations, according to the Times.

The Times' documentary is a follow-up to "Framing Britney Spears," which debuted in February and helped put the #FreeBritney movement in the spotlight.

Rosengart cited the claims in a filing to the court Monday that asserted it as further evidence that Jamie Spears should be removed as his daughter’s conservator. A petition to replace him with a professional accountant was filed in July and will be reviewed by a judge Wednesday.

He argued to the court that the allegations don’t need to be proven true to remove Jamie Spears, only that the allegations themselves serve against his client’s best interest. Rosengart called Jamie Spears’ recent filings “subterfuge, designed to avoid the stigma of being suspended and its consequences.”

“As a result of these deeply-disturbing allegations, Mr. Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests not his daughter’s (yet again),” the filing said. “And regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately.”

Jamie Spears filed a petition this month to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship entirely, which is also expected to be reviewed by the judge this week. The move came as a shock to many as Jamie Spears has continued to defend his role as conservator and called his daughter “mentally sick” in a court filing just weeks prior.

The termination petition asked the court to end the legal guardianship without further psychological evaluation, something Britney Spears asked for in her June 23 testimony.

"The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed," the filing said. "Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to 'let her have her life back.'"

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny is expected to rule on the petition at hearing on Wednesday.