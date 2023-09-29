IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Britney Spears says knives in dancing video were fake: 'No one needs to worry or call the police'

Britney Spears in Las Vegas, on Oct. 18, 2018. Ethan Miller / Getty Images file
By Mirna Alsharif

Britney Spears says the knives in her dancing video that prompted a police wellness check earlier this week were fake.

Spears, 41, posted the video to her Instagram Monday, prompting police to conduct a wellness check on her after fans expressed concern.

The "Toxic" singer posted another video of her dancing with knives Thursday night accompanied with a caption telling her fans, “No one needs to worry or call the police.”

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives," Spears wrote.

The pop star reiterated that she was imitating "one of [her] favorite performers" Shakira, who danced with knives at her MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.

"Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks," she wrote.

