Britney Spears says she was 'backhanded' by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security in Las Vegas hotel

Singer Britney Spears said on social media that she was “backhanded” by a security guard for NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Las Vegas, when the pop star said she wanted to introduce herself to the celebrated new draft pick of the San Antonio Spurs.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner,” Spears wrote in a post Thursday. “I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."

"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

TMZ first reported the incident.

The singer's husband, Sam Asghari, blasted the security on his Instagram.

“The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise,” wrote Asghari in a since-deleted story Thursday.

“I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder,” Asghari continued.

Wembanyama told reporters that “something did happen,” as he walked with San Antonio Spurs’ security to a restaurant. “We talked before with the security and told the security ‘Don’t stop’ because its gonna make a crowd,” he said.

“That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder,” Wembanyama said. “I just know that the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force.”

“Turns out it was Britney Spears, I didn’t know because I never saw her face. I kept on walking straight,” he added.

Spears refuted grabbing him from behind in her post.

Police told NBC News that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a 3700 block property on Las Vegas Boulevard for a battery investigation. TMZ reported that the incident occurred at the Catch Hotel, which is located on 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd.

No arrests or citations were issued, according to officials.

Asghari said he blames the security for the incident and criticized “a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.” He wrote that he looks forward to needed changes coming from the top.

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security, or their organization," Spears said. “I also don't appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place.”

“It's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”