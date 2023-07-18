Britney Spears and will.i.am to release new single ‘Mind Your Business’

Britney Spears and will.i.am will reunite on a new single set to be released Tuesday, the Black Eyed Peas member confirmed via social media on Monday.

Will.i.am shared the news with a video teaser that was posted to his social media with the caption reading “Uh Oh!!!” In the seconds-long clip, the artists’ taglines are heard: “You are now, now rockin’ with will.i.am and Britney, b****.”

Meanwhile, Spears is heard singing what is presumably the song’s chorus — “Mind your business, b****” — over an up-tempo beat. The teaser ends with the announcement that the single arrives tomorrow andwill.i.am also included the hashtag, “MindyourBusiness.”

The duo has previously worked together on “Big Fat Bass,” a 2011 release that appeared on Spears’ “Femme Fatale” album, and “Scream & Shout,” the lead single from will.i.am’s “Willpower” record. The latter was released alongside a music video that gave Spears her first entry into YouTube’s Billion Views Club. Will.i.am also executive-produced Spears’ 2013 album, “Britney Jean.”

This track will be Spears’ first release since she joined Elton John for “Hold Me Closer,” a re-imagined remix of his classic hit “Tiny Dancer.” The track earned Spears her first appearance on the Billboard charts after nearly a decade away.

News of the new single comes on the heels of Spears setting a date and revealing the title of her upcoming, much-buzzed-about memoir “The Woman in Me.” Spears’ book is slated for release on Oct. 24 and will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. The book is said to tell Spears’ story “on her own terms, at last,” according to the publisher’s announcement.

Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2007. Though the singer continued to work, touring and holding a Las Vegas residency, the conservatorship remained in place. Rumors spread among fans that the pop star was being held in the conservatorship against her will, spawning the “#FreeBritney” movement which ultimately led to her release.