The exchange of WNBA star Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout was a rare moment of successful diplomacy between Moscow and Washington as relations between the two countries deteriorate over the war in Ukraine.

For many, the trade will evoke memories of Soviet-era spy swaps — a more positive reminder of that era than the nuclear standoff that President Joe Biden recently said left the world facing its most dangerous moment since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Analysts said the fact that the Biden administration and the Kremlin were still able to carry out such talks was a notably positive sign as Russia and the West enter what many see as a new Cold War.

"I think what we’re seeing here ... is significant because it tells us that even in the depths of the conflict in Ukraine that the U.S. and Russia are, number one, still talking to each other about sensitive issues and, number two, still have the possibility of reaching agreements," Dr. Martin Smith, senior lecturer in the Department of Defence and International Affairs, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, told NBC News in a phone interview Thursday before the prisoner swap was announced.

President Biden speaks with with Brittney Griner on the phone, accompanied by Cherelle Griner at the Oval Office on Thursday. @Potus / Twitter

"It shows that relations between the two haven’t been completely severed and that both sides, both parties want to retain some level of contact and communication and to demonstrate that they are capable, even at a fairly low level, of working together and reaching agreement," he said.

Griner’s release on Thursday marked the second publicly known U.S. prisoner swap with Russia since the war in Ukraine started, with American Trevor Reed released in April in a prisoner exchange that saw Biden commute the sentence of Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving time in Connecticut who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the U.S. in 2010.

In the post-WW2 era, such high-stakes trades typically featured spies.

One of the most well known Cold War swaps involved American pilot Francis Gary Powers, whose U-2 spy plane was shot down in 1960 over the Soviet Union. Powers was traded two years later for Soviet spy Rudolf Abel, in an exchange on a fog-shrouded bridge between West Berlin and East Germany.