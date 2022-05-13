Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended by a month, lawyer says

WNBA star Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia was extended by a month during a Friday court appearance, her lawyer told The Associated Press.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told the outlet the short extension may indicate that her case will go to trial soon.

Griner, a star center for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested in February on drug charges after a search of her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow turned up vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis, authorities said.

The offense could carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In March, Russian officials said Griner’s detention had been extended until May 19. At that time, Griner was said to be doing OK and was seeing her Russian legal team multiple times a week following her detention.

Earlier this month the State Department determined she was being “wrongfully detained by the Russian government," a classification that would allow the U.S. government to more aggressively secure her release.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA semifinals in Phoenix, Ariz., on Oct. 6, 2021. Christian Petersen / Getty Images file

The decorated 31-year-old has won two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA championship with the Mercury, and in the winter has played in Russia for the past seven years.

The WNBA season tipped off May 6 without Griner, but her absence was clearly felt. The league is honoring her with floor decals of her initials BG and her number 42 on all 12 arena courts for the 2022 season.