Broadway actor Nick Cordero's condition going 'a little downhill,' wife Amanda Kloots says

“Please pray for Nick today,” Kloots said Wednesday of the actor battling the coronavirus. “This is not how his story ends."

Broadway star Nick Cordero has setback in his COVID-19 battle

May 21, 202002:20

By Ben Kesslen

Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s condition is going “a little downhill” after almost two months of battling the coronavirus, his wife said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, said the Tony-nominated actor "had a bad morning."

“Unfortunately things are going a little downhill at the moment,” she said through tears on her Instagram story. “I am asking again for all the prayers and mega prayers right now.”

Broadway actor Nick Cordero wakes from coma amid coronavirus battle

May 13, 202002:10

Cordero, 41, went to an emergency room on March 30 with coronavirus symptoms, his wife said in a previous post, and he was intubated on April 1.

He has been on a ventilator since, and has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, two “mini strokes,” septic shock and a partial leg amputation on April 18, according to his wife. He is being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick

Kloots, a fitness instructor with whom Cordero has a son named Elvis, said her husband had no pre-existing conditions.

“Please pray for Nick today,” she said on her story Wednesday. “I know that this virus is not gonna get him down. That’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

