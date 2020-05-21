Broadway actor Nick Cordero's condition going 'a little downhill,' wife Amanda Kloots says

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s condition is going “a little downhill” after almost two months of battling the coronavirus, his wife said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, said the Tony-nominated actor "had a bad morning."

“Unfortunately things are going a little downhill at the moment,” she said through tears on her Instagram story. “I am asking again for all the prayers and mega prayers right now.”

Cordero, 41, went to an emergency room on March 30 with coronavirus symptoms, his wife said in a previous post, and he was intubated on April 1.

He has been on a ventilator since, and has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, two “mini strokes,” septic shock and a partial leg amputation on April 18, according to his wife. He is being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kloots, a fitness instructor with whom Cordero has a son named Elvis, said her husband had no pre-existing conditions.

“Please pray for Nick today,” she said on her story Wednesday. “I know that this virus is not gonna get him down. That’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."