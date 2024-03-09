Broken power pole and downed wires caused largest fire in Texas history

The largest wildfire in Texas state history was caused by a power line after a pole that “appeared to be decayed at the base” fell into a grassy area, a Texas A&M Forest Service investigator concluded in a report released Friday.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned more than 1 million acres in the Texas Panhandle since it broke out on Feb. 26 near the small town of Stinnett.

Fueled by high winds, it was one of several large fires in the Panhandle that have killed two people and destroyed an estimated 500 structures.

The cause of the Smokehouse Creek Fire was determined to be a power line, the investigation report from the Texas A&M Forest Service, a state agency, concluded.