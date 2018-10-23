Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday morning for trespassing, according to police.

Chad Kelly, 24, was taken into custody at 1:17 a.m. after the Englewood Police Department received a call about a person standing outside a home on Lincoln Street.

As police arrived at the house, they were told that the person had entered the home and was chased out by the homeowner.

Police identified the suspect as Kelly and found the athlete inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theatre.

Kelly, who was the 2017 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" — a moniker assigned each year to the very last pick — was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.

He was taken to the Arapahoe County Jail in Centennial, and was released after posting bond, police said.

Authorities have not said if Kelly knew the homeowner or why he reportedly entered the house.

Kelly is in his second season with the Broncos and is a backup to starter Case Keenum. He previously played at the University of Mississippi from 2015 to 2016. He missed the 2017 season due to a wrist injury.

The Broncos released a statement saying they were "disappointed" that he was arrested.

"Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information," the statement read.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, has had a run-in with the law in the past. In 2014, he was arrested after getting into a bar fight in Buffalo, New York, according to NBC Sports.