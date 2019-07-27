Breaking News Emails
A Bronx man who U.S. officials say planned to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and kill Americans was arrested at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday.
Delowar Mohammed Hossain, 33, is charged with attempting to provide material support for acts of terrorism, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
A criminal complaint alleges that he is a supporter of the Taliban, and that in recorded conversations with a confidential informant, Hossain said he wanted to join the insurgent group and fight American forces.
The complaint says that Hossain had been discussing his plans since September.
In a conversation in April, Hossain allegedly said, "I want to fight" and "I want to kill some kufars before I die," using a term that authorities said refers to non-Muslims.
An email to an attorney reported to be representing Hossain was not immediately returned Friday evening.
Hossain was said to be attempting to travel to Pakistan to join the Taliban when he was arrested Friday morning after passing through security, according to a criminal complaint. He appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bail, NBC New York reported.
"Hossain allegedly wanted to kill Americans, and particularly wanted to target members of our armed forces serving our nation overseas," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.
Hossain faces up to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.