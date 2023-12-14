Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ actor, died from lung cancer, spokesperson says

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor Andre Braugher died from lung cancer a few months after he was diagnosed with the disease, his representative said Thursday.

The 61-year-old died Monday. At the time his representative Jennifer Allen had released a short statement saying that Braugher had died from a brief illness.

Braugher was best known for his roles as police detective Frank Pembleton in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and as a police captain on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He won an Emmy in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "Homicide: Life on the Street.”

In a statement Tuesday, NBC Entertainment remembered Braugher as an "actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be."

"In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously," the statement read.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.