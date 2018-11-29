Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Elisha Fieldstadt

The brother of the man found dead at his burned massive New Jersey home with his wife and two children has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Thursday.

Paul Caneiro is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Keith Caneiro, 50, his wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, and their two children Jesse, 11, and Sophia, 8, who were found dead on Nov. 20 at their home in the wealthy community of Colts Neck, New Jersey.

More details are expected to be revealed when Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni holds a news conference at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

Paul Caniero Ocean Township Police Department / AP

The home had been burned but the family died "of homicidal violence prior to when the fire was set," Gramiccioni said the day after the fire.

Keith was found dead outside his house. Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that he had been shot in the back of the head. His wife and kids were found dead inside the home and appeared to have been stabbed.

Paul's Ocean Township home went up in flames hours before his brother's. He was arrested on Nov. 21 for allegedly setting that fire and has been in custody since.

Paul's wife and two daughters were inside when it was set on fire, according to a complaint. There were no injuries reported at that house.

The Caneiro brothers worked together heading two companies, a tech company called Square One and a pest control business, which were both located in Asbury Park, NBC New York reported.

A joint wake and funeral for the four members of the Caneiro will be held on Dec. 2.