By Minyvonne Burke

The brother of a man who was found dead, along with his wife and two kids, at his burning Colts Neck home was charged with arson Wednesday, officials said.

Paul J. Caneiro was charged with aggravated arson in connection to the blaze at his Ocean Township, New Jersey home, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to NBC News.

Firefighters work the scene of a fire in Colts Neck, New Jersey, on Nov. 20, 2018. Authorities say two adults and two children were found dead at the scene of a burning mansion near the New Jersey shore. Noah K. Murray / AP

Paul's home was set on fire on Tuesday morning, hours before a blaze broke out at the Colts Neck home belonging to his brother, Keith Caneiro, which is also being investigated as arson.

Keith, the CEO of tech company Square One in Asbury Park, was found shot dead outside his house, according to NBC Philadelphia. The bodies of his wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, and their two kids were discovered inside the home.

There were no injuries reported at the Ocean Township fire and authorities have not said whether the two blazes are connected.