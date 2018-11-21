Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke

The brother of a man who was found dead, along with his wife and two kids, at his burning Colts Neck home was charged with arson Wednesday, officials said.

Paul J. Caneiro was charged with aggravated arson in connection to the blaze at his Ocean Township, New Jersey home, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to NBC News.

Authorities said in a complaint that gasoline was used to set the home on fire.

The 51-year-old's wife and two daughters were inside the residence when it went up in flames, according to the complaint. There were no injuries reported at the house.

Paul Caneiro was arrested in connection with a fire in Ocean Township, New Jersey, on Nov. 21, 2018. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Paul's home was set on fire on Tuesday morning, hours before a blaze broke out at the Colts Neck home belonging to his brother, Keith Caneiro, which is also being investigated as arson.

Keith, the CEO of tech company Square One in Asbury Park, was found shot dead outside his house, according to NBC Philadelphia. The bodies of his wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, and their two kids were discovered inside the home.

Authorities have not said whether the two blazes are connected.