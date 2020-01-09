Brother of missing Idaho children begs mother to come home, reveal location of siblings

The older son of Lori Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children who were reported missing in November, begged her to come home and reveal the location of his missing siblings.
In a nearly 7-minute long YouTube video titled "Mom," Colby Ryan told his mother that she has the power to end the search for Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.
The Rexburg Police Department previously said that Vallow was refusing to help with their investigation into her missing children and had left the state of Idaho with her new husband, Chad Daybell.
"I really really want to see Tylee and JJ. I really want this to be over," Ryan said. "I want you to end this."
He told his mother that it's time for her to do the right thing and asked her to show the children's faces on a FaceTime to the police.
"I just want them to be safe and I want them to be OK. And I just want you to find it in your heart to be able to help this situation," Ryan pleaded.
Authorities have been searching for Tylee and Joshua, who is adopted and has special needs, since November when officers attempted to conduct a welfare check on the boy. Investigators said the children were last seen in September.
Police have said that Vallow either knows the location of Joshua and Tylee or knows what happened to them. During a news conference on Tuesday, relatives of Joshua pleaded for his and Tylee's safe return.
"If there is anything that Lori can come forth with and help us, please do it. She knows how much we love these kids. We want only the best for them. Please give them back to us," grandfather Larry Woodcock said, offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to their recovery.
Police said last month that they believe the children's disappearance could be connected to the death investigation of Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in her home in October.
Weeks after Tammy Daybell died, Chad Daybell and Vallow married, police said.
Lori Vallow's first husband, Charles Vallow, also died. He was shot to death in July by Lori Vallow's brother during a confrontation. Both Lori Vallow and her brother were questioned by police but were not charged with a crime.
The brother, Alex Cox, told authorities that the shooting was self-defense after Charles Vallow hit him with a baseball bat, according to the Associated Press. The case remains under investigation, but Cox died in December from unknown causes, the AP reported.
Before Charles Vallow died, he filed for divorce from Lori Vallow, claiming in divorce documents that his wife believed she was reincarnated and was a god sent to lead people during the Second Coming of Christ in July 2020.
Charles Vallow also stated in the documents that Lori Vallow told him that if he got in her way she would kill him. An attorney who represented him during the divorce proceedings said in a statement that Charles Vallow had a "genuine fear for his life."