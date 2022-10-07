Brother of suspect in murder of kidnapped California family arrested

The brother of a man suspected of kidnapping and killing four members of the same central California family was arrested in connection with the horrific crime, authorities said Friday.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies late Thursday night booked Alberto Salgado on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, according to a department statement.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was apprehended Tuesday after he attempted suicide, officials said.

He's suspected of taking infant Aroohi Dheri; her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36; and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday morning.

Their bodies were found in a nearby farm on Wednesday night.

