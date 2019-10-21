Breaking News Emails
Two brothers were charged with manslaughter in Riverside, New York, for allegedly leaving their grandmother to die in a fire while they saved drug paraphernalia instead.
Jarrett and Justin Gause had second-degree murder charges changed to manslaughter on Monday as prosecutors allege they left their 82-year-old grandmother during a house fire in May, according to NBC affiliate WETM.
Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker told WETM that the men went back into the home to save meth equipment and left Gladys Ann Willow inside while the house burned.
Rather than reporting the blaze to the fire department, Baker told WETM, they left the scene to get cigarettes.
Baker was not immediately available to return a request for comment from NBC News.
Jarrett and Justin Gause are also facing multiple reckless endangerment charges for the firefighters who responded and evidence tampering charges, WETM reported.