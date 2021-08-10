Brothers charged in killing, wounding of Chicago police officers

Two brothers were arrested in a weekend shooting in Chicago that left one police officer dead and another in critical condition, authorities said Monday.

A third person was arrested and is accused of acting as a straw buyer and purchasing the gun used in the slaying of officer Ella French, 29, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Illinois’ northern district said.

Emonte Morgan, 21, is accused of first-degree murder and the attempted murder of a police officer, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O. Brown said. His brother Eric Morgan, 19, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and other crimes, Brown said.

Jamel Danzy, 29, of Indiana, was charged charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws, knowingly making a false written statement to acquire a firearm and knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon, federal authorities said.

Brown said the shooting occurred after officers pulled over a car with expired plates Saturday night in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. A struggle began near the car’s trunk and continued near the passenger seat with Emonte Morgan allegedly opening fire on officers, Brown said.

A motive wasn’t immediately known, he added.

The officer who was injured in the shooting remained in critical condition but was “incrementally improving,” Brown said.

French was struck in the head and later pronounced dead, NBC Chicago reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Emonte or Eric Morgan have lawyers. A lawyer for Danzy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.