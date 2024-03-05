‘The Brothers Sun’ canceled by Netflix after one season

Netflix has brought the curtain down on the Michelle Yeoh crime drama “The Brothers Sun” after one season.

The series revolving around Taiwanese organized crime and set in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley premiered Jan. 4 on Netflix’s global platform. The series was created and executive produced by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu.

In addition to Oscar-winner Yeoh, “Brothers Sun” also starred Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan and Joon Lee. News of the cancellation was first reported by Deadline.

The series had an eight-episode run. Chein played a Taiwanese mobster who heads to Los Angeles area to protect his estranged mother after his father is assassinated in Taipei. Yeoh, who won the best actress Oscar last year for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” received strong reviews for her work in the series.

Variety TV critic Aramide Tinubu called Yeoh “cutthroat and commanding” and declared the series to be “a thrilling, brilliant dramedy about familial obligations, buried skeletons and the bonds that can never be broken.” Tinubu also observed: “Though it provides Yeoh a showcase that she’s more than earned, the series also introduces Chien and Li as two mega talents who will undoubtedly continue to grace our screens.”

Other executive producers include Mikkal Bondesen and Kevin Tancharoen, who directed the series’ first episode. Additional cast members included Alice Hewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang and Madison Hu.

The short life of “The Brothers Sun” could be another sign of how even starry series projects are being closely evaluated at a time when streamers, studios and major networks are reassessing overall content expenditures.

