Bruce Springsteen arrested at New Jersey national park on suspicion of drunken driving

Bruce Springsteen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a New Jersey national park last year, authorities said Wednesday.

According to National Park Service spokeswoman Brenda Ling, the Boss was arrested Nov. 14 in Gateway National Recreation Area, also known as Sandy Hook, and issued citations on multiple offenses, including driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The arrest was first reported Wednesday by TMZ.

Ling said Springsteen, famously a New Jersey native, was cooperative throughout the process.

Representatives for the rock legend did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the arrest comes days after the debut of Springsteen's first Super Bowl commercial. In the two-minute spot for Jeep, Springsteen says the country will again see unity and says "there's hope on the road ahead."