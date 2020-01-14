Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's youngest son was sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter Tuesday.
Sam Springsteen, 26, was among the 15 new firefighters sworn in during a ceremony at City Hall in New Jersey's second-largest city.
"It's my son's day, so I'm staying out of it," Bruce Springsteen said at the ceremony.
Asked how he felt, the musician responded: "We're very proud."
The son of the legendary New Jersey rocker told reporters he didn't have much to say. When asked if it was hard becoming a firefighter, Sam — smiling ear to ear — said, "It wasn't easy."
He graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in January 2014 and then became a volunteer with the fire department in his hometown of Colts Neck.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the musician and his wife, Patti Scialfa, who also attended the ceremony, were "such nice people."
"We got to spend some time in my office talking about music but more than that they’re proud parents of a new JC Firefighter," Fulop tweeted. "Congrats to all the new FF joining the best FD anywhere."
Sam is the youngest of the rock icon's children with Scialfa. The couple are parents to Jessica, a distinguished equestrian horse show jumper, and Evan, who is a musician.