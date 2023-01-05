Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho college slayings, set for court appearance

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who was arrested last week in the killings of four University of Idaho students, was expected to make his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday.

Kohberger is scheduled to appear before Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier this week, Marshall ordered police, attorneys and officials connected to the case not to speak publicly or share any information about Kohberger's prosecution outside courtroom walls.

The parties, "investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney," are "prohibited from making extrajudicial comments, written or oral, concerning this case," Marshall ordered.

Kohberger arrived in Latah County on Wednesday, following a cross-country trip from northeastern Pennsylvania where the Washington State University graduate student was arrested on Friday.

Kohberger will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, accused of breaking into a home in this small college town with the intent to commit a felony on Nov. 13, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson has said.

The suspect is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a doctoral student, studying criminal justice and criminology at Washington State, a short drive over the Washington-Idaho state line from Moscow. A WSU official has said Kohberger is no longer enrolled at the Pullman school.

Deon Hampton reported form Moscow, Idaho, and David K. Li from New York City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.