IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Putin calls on Kyiv to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine for Russian Orthodox Christmas

Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho college slayings, set for court appearance

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has already issued a gag order, telling parties they can't speak about the case outside court.

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho

02:21
By Deon J. Hampton and David K. Li

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who was arrested last week in the killings of four University of Idaho students, was expected to make his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday.

Kohberger is scheduled to appear before Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier this week, Marshall ordered police, attorneys and officials connected to the case not to speak publicly or share any information about Kohberger's prosecution outside courtroom walls.

The parties, "investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney," are "prohibited from making extrajudicial comments, written or oral, concerning this case," Marshall ordered.

Kohberger arrived in Latah County on Wednesday, following a cross-country trip from northeastern Pennsylvania where the Washington State University graduate student was arrested on Friday.

Kohberger will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, accused of breaking into a home in this small college town with the intent to commit a felony on Nov. 13, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson has said.

The suspect is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a doctoral student, studying criminal justice and criminology at Washington State, a short drive over the Washington-Idaho state line from Moscow. A WSU official has said Kohberger is no longer enrolled at the Pullman school.

Deon Hampton reported form Moscow, Idaho, and David K. Li from New York City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Deon J. Hampton

Deon J. Hampton is a national reporter for NBC News.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.