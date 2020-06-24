Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series, said he is relieved by the FBI's determining that no crime was committed in the hanging of a noose in his race track garage, but frustrated by some of the reaction.

"I was relieved just like many others to know that it wasn’t targeted towards me," Wallace told NBC's "TODAY" on Wednesday about the noose found in his garage stall over the weekend. "But it's still frustrating to know that people are always going to test you and always just going to try and debunk you and that’s what I'm trying to wrap my head around now."

He said that some people are now calling him "fake" and wrongly suggesting that he found and reported the noose, when in fact that was not the case.

The FBI said Tuesday it had determined that the noose found in Wallace's garage in Alabama was a pull rope that had been placed there in October, long before the stall was assigned to Wallace.However, Wallace said that the pull rope was fashioned to be a noose — albeit not a functioning one.

“The photo evidence I’ve seen and have in my possession [shows] it was a garage pull that was a noose. I don’t know when we’ll get to the point that we’ll release that image … It’s alerting and it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” Wallace said.

Wallace said that the FBI told him the garage pull had been fashioned in the shape of a noose.

“It was a rope pull for the garage door. It was attached … it was definitely in the shape of a noose. It wasn’t a functioning noose,” Wallace said.

Review of security video following the discovery of the noose at Talladega Superspeedway showed that it had been put up months earlier, according to a joint statement by the U.S. attorney's office and the FBI.

Wallace was assigned the garage space last week, a development that "nobody could have known" about in 2019, the statement said.

"On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway," the statement said. "After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed."

NASCAR confirmed Tuesday that photographic evidence showed that a garage door pull rope was fashioned like a noose and had been positioned in the stall since as recently as last fall, NASCAR confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

"This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and garage assignment," NASCAR said, referring to Wallace's car number. "We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."

