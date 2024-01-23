Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass deletes social media after receiving threats following missed field goal

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has deleted his social media accounts after apparently receiving online threats following his missed game-tying field goal in Sunday's divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The bullying against the athlete has prompted a nonprofit cat adoption group, Ten Lives Club, to raise money on behalf of the football player.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the group called Bass a “friend” who took time to help the organization and rescue cats last year.

"WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name," Ten Lives Club said.

The group added: "Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

Searches for Bass' social media accounts on Instagram and X on Tuesday prompted messages on the platforms that said the account doesn't exist or may have been removed.

Ten Lives Club is a non-kill organization with a goal of reducing the number of cats euthanized because of overpopulation, according to its website.

The Bills were down 27-24 at home in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, when Bass missed a 44-yard field goal that went wide right. The Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champs, won the game by the same score, earning a spot in the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

The words "wide right" have been two of the cruelest to the Bills and their fans, better known as the Bills Mafia.

During the 1991 Super Bowl, Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood missed what would have been a winning 47-yard field goal against the New York Giants. The Giants won the game 20-19.

The Bills then went on to lose the next three consecutive Super Bowls, making their mark in the annals of sports infamy.

