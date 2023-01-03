In his second year of pro football, Damar Hamlin had just come into his own with the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills before he was rushed to a Cincinnati hospital.

Hamlin, 24, a University of Pittsburgh alum and a starting safety for Buffalo, collapsed after a first-quarter play at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium on Monday night, bringing a rare halt to an NFL game.

Hamlin played sparingly last year as a rookie, recording two tackles in 14 games.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2021. Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images file

But this season, he had taken a much more significant role on his first-place team, playing in all 15 games before Monday and making 91 tackles, 63 of them solo tackles.

He was a sixth-round pick from Pitt last year, and he took a starting role for Buffalo after a neck injury to Micah Hyde.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, tweeted: "Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills."

Hamlin grew up in the western Pennsylvania football hotbed of McKees Rocks before we went on to Pitt.

He was a second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree in 2020, just a few months before the Bills called his name at the NFL Draft. His 67 tackles and 7 pass breakups were team highs for the Pitt Panthers in 2020.

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement: "Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family."