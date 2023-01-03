IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, in his second year, had taken key role

The 24-year-old Pitt alum had played in all 15 games coming into Monday night for his Super Bowl-contending team.
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sept. 19.Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images file
By David K. Li and Suzanne Ciechalski

In his second year of pro football, Damar Hamlin had just come into his own with the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills before he was rushed to a Cincinnati hospital.

Hamlin, 24, a University of Pittsburgh alum and a starting safety for Buffalo, collapsed after a first-quarter play at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium on Monday night, bringing a rare halt to an NFL game.

Hamlin played sparingly last year as a rookie, recording two tackles in 14 games.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) in action during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2021.Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images file

But this season, he had taken a much more significant role on his first-place team, playing in all 15 games before Monday and making 91 tackles, 63 of them solo tackles.

He was a sixth-round pick from Pitt last year, and he took a starting role for Buffalo after a neck injury to Micah Hyde.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, tweeted: "Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills."

Hamlin grew up in the western Pennsylvania football hotbed of McKees Rocks before we went on to Pitt.

He was a second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree in 2020, just a few months before the Bills called his name at the NFL Draft. His 67 tackles and 7 pass breakups were team highs for the Pitt Panthers in 2020.

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement: "Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family."

