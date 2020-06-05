Buffalo officers' shoving 75-year-old to ground decried by governor: 'Where was the threat?'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

New York's governor on Friday decried Buffalo police officers' shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, badly injuring him, as the leading county official for the upstate city said the officers should be fired and "held responsible."

The incident, which was captured on video Tuesday night by a reporter for the local National Public Radio affiliate, WBFO, shows the man outside City Hall approaching a large group of officers in tactical gear and saying something. The officers yell for him to move back before one or two appear to push the man. who fell backward, slammed his head and was bleeding and motionless on the ground. One of the officers appears to lean over and say something to the fallen man before a fellow officer pulls him away.

Two officers were suspended without pay Thursday after the police commisssioner launched an investigation into the incident, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that the officers should be fired. They "must be held responsible for their actions, not just fired," he tweeted.

The county district attorney's office said it is investigating the incident.

By Friday morning, the video posted by WBFO had been viewed about 60 million times.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and was "unable to provide a statement to investigators" on Thursday night, prosecutors said.

He was in serious but stable condition in an area hospital, authorities said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference Friday he spoke with the man and that the incident that "disturbs our basic sense of decency and humanity."

"Why, why? Why was that necessary?" Cuomo said. "Where was the threat? Older gentleman, where was the threat? Then you just walk by the person when you see blood coming from his head?"

The incident occurred shortly after the city's curfew of 8 p.m. on Thursday, NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo reported. Buffalo police initially said the man simply tripped and fell.

